After Saturday’s disappointing performance against Accrington Stanley, Portsmouth returned to winning ways on Tuesday evening after dispatching Rotherham United 3-0.

Rotherham were made to pay for their unusual defensive vulnerabilities by two former Millers players in Clark Robertson and George Hirst.

Pompey opened the scoring on 35 minutes, after Michael Jacobs’ free-kick was headed into the far corner by Robertson despite protests from visitors who were asking for offside.

The second arrived midway through the second-half. Hirst powered his way down the right side, bouncing off two weak Rotherham United challenges before finding Pompey top-goalscorer Marcus Harness unmarked from six-yards.

Six minutes later, Hirst turned from provider into goalscorer in front of the Fratton End.

Following Joe Morrell’s diagonal towards the back post, Hirst found himself with the goal at his mercy after Millers goalkeeper Viktor Johansson came flying off his line and missed the cross.

Hirst riffled home his 10th goal of the season across all competitions with Paul Warne’s side suffering their third successive league defeat.

Here are three Portsmouth players who impressed in the comprehensive 3-0 victory…

Gavin Bazunu – WhoScored rating 7.05

Despite not being forced to make many saves in the contest, the Manchester City loanee impressed once again with his pinpoint distribution.

The 20-year-old played an important part in Pompey’s second goal, with his crisp long-range pass finding Hirst before he supplied Harness.

With Bazunu’s loan coming to an end, the Republic of Ireland international remind everyone at Fratton Park what they will miss most likely next season, supplying Hirst once more with a chance on goal following his stunning pass.

Out of Bazunu’s 31 passes, he found his teammates on 12 occasions with accurate long balls.

Pompey’s goalkeeper also recorded more touches (43) than the Millers’ Ben Wiles, Joshua Kayode and Freddie Ladapo combined.

George Hirst – WhoScored rating 8.89

No surprise to see Hirst having the highest match rating of the game after registering a goal and an assist.

The Leicester City loanee also recorded the most shots (four) throughout both sets of players while also attempting the most dribbles (three).

The target man also chipped in with his defensive duties making two clearances when needed.

Joe Morrell – WhoScored rating 7.76

Wales international midfielder Morrell put in a great performance up against a Millers midfield littered with quality especially for League One level.

Back to the high standard of performances levels Pompey fans saw the Welshman deliver against Bolton Wanderers, the former Luton Town midfielder made five tackles while recording three clearances on the night.

His in-possession play was equally impressive maintaining a pass accuracy of 77.4%.