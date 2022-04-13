Derby County are looking more likely to be relegated from the Sky Bet Championship than they are to beat the drop. They sit 23rd in the Championship table at the moment.

A 2-1 defeat at the hand of Swansea City last time out left them nine points from safety. Wayne Rooney’s side have just five games left in order to save their second tier status.

Derby County have been up against it all season, suffering a series of points deductions from the EFL that tallied up to 21 points being taken off. Those 21 points would pretty much have guaranteed the Rams their Championship safety.

Relegation is one problem that Rooney’s side face, but a more pressing one involves the long-running takeover saga. That saga seems to be heading for a positive conclusion with American businessman Chris Kirchner nominated by administrators – Quantuma – as the preferred bidder.

And now, as per the Daily Mail’s Craig Hope, key details of Kirchner’s bid for the Pride Park outfit have been revealed.

Particulars of Kirchner’s Derby County offer revealed…

It is thought that American businessman Kirchner will be in England soon to discuss his proposals for the purchase of Derby County.

The Daily Mail’s hope says that these proposals include a proposal of “between £25-30million” to buy the club. Included in this is another proposal that will fall foul of the EFL’s regulation.

Hope writes that the offer to buy Derby County from Kirchner “includes paying non-football creditors less than 10p in the pound.” EFL rules state that any offer of less than 25p in the pound for such creditors invokes a further points penalty.

Such a low offer from Kirchner is likely to trigger a 15-point deduction that would be implemented next season and applied to the start of Derby County’s League One campaign.

Thoughts?

Derby County have been stuck in administration for seven months now. Chris Kirchner coming through the crowd of bidders to establish himself as the preferred bidder looked to have brought a degree of stability to the situation.

However, the Daily Mail’s Craig Hope says that a £25-30million offer from Kirchner includes a proposal of unsecured creditors being paid less than 10p in the pound.

In order for this to be accepted, such creditors must agree to the settlement offer. Hope points out that HMRC would have to “quarter its outstanding tax bill” in order for Kirchner’s offer to work.

Far from Chris Kirchner’s preferred bidder status and offer providing clarity and stability, it appears that it could have the opposite effect.