Wayne Routledge joined Swansea City in 2011 to play are part in their first ever Premier League campaign.

He joined Brendan Rodgers’ side after spending one year at QPR, enjoying an impressive loan spell in the Championship.

Routledge went on to make over 300 appearances for the Welsh club across a 10-year spell, scoring 33 and assisting 40 from the wing.

He became a consistent figure playing at least 20 league games per season throughout the majority of his time at the club.

The ex-winger had spells at Crystal Palace, Newcastle United, Fulham and Portsmouth.

Routledge was part of the Swansea team who lifted the League Cup in 2013 and qualified for the Europa League group stage the following season.

He retired last year in 2021 after the heartbreak of the play-off final defeat to Brentford but he will be remembered for the amount he contributed to the successful time the Jack Army had in the top flight.

