Charlton Athletic midfielder George Dobson is enjoying a successful seasonso far, and he has admitted he is ‘loving’ life in London.

The 24-year-old joined Charlton Athletic from Sunderland last summer on a free transfer, and he has been an ever-present with the Addicks since, after struggling to establish himself with Sunderland.

Dobson spent the back-end of last season on loan at AFC Wimbledon, a move that allowed him to gain crucial first-team minutes.

Trusted by the manager…

Nigel Adkins signed Dobson for Charlton and he started the midfielder in the opening four games, but he quickly fell out of favour.

Luckily for Dobson, Johnnie Jackson took over in October, and the former Arsenal academy player has started every league game under Jackson.

The early disappointed wasn’t something that Dobson took to heart, simply telling South London News: “That is football.”

This disappointment of not being selected is something Dobson experienced at Sunderland, and that experience will have helped the young midfielder learn early how harsh football can be.

He has certainly turned his fortunes around, as he is now a mainstay in the Charlton midfield.

Speaking about his game now, Dobson went on to say:

“I’m loving playing for the club, loving being here. I really want us to push on next season and be at the right end of the table. This club, we shouldn’t be sitting in mid-table.

“I think I’ve just tried to give everything every time I’ve played. I’ve tried to leave everything out on the field. I’ll continue to do that every time I’ve picked.”

Building a strong foundation…

Dobson’s comments show that he and the squad have big ambitions under Jackson.

Many looked at Charlton as a team that would challenge for promotion this season, and with their squad, it seemed like a real possibility – unfortunately a slow start to the season halted any chance of this.

Under Jackson, they are building a strong team and creating a strong foundation to push on next season. Dobson will be important to Jackson’s plans next season.

Up next for Dobson and Charlton is their Good Friday home tie against Morecambe, where Charlton will be hoping to build on their strong good win away at Rotherham United.