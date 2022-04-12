Fulham have opened talks over a £7m deal to sign Shakhtar Donetsk winger Manor Solomon, according to John Percy.

Fulham look set for a return to the Premier League, but with young star Fabio Carvalho moving on, Marco Silva may want to add some more creative and goalscoring threat from midfield in the summer transfer window.

And now, it has been claimed that Israeli international Solomon has been identified as a player to fill the spot left by Liverpool-bound Carvalho.

The Telegraph reporter Percy has said the Cottagers have begun talks over a deal to sign the winger, with a fee of £7m mentioned.

More on Manor…

Solomon, 22, is currently on the books with Ukrainian Premier Liga side Shakhtar Donetsk, where he has remained since January 2019 after joining from Israeli outfit Maccabi Petah Tikva.

In his time with Shakhtar, Solomon has spent the vast majority of his time playing on the left-wing, though he has been deployed on the right-hand side or as an attacking midfielder before.

In the process, the 28-time Israel international has played 106 times across all competitions, chipping in with 22 goals and nine assists. He has played Champions League and Europa League football during his time in Ukraine too and he looks to be a promising talent for the future, making him an intriguing option for Fulham as they prepare for life back in the Premier League under Silva’s management.

In his 28 appearances for the Israeli national side, Solomon has managed four goals and seven assists, with his most recent strike for his country coming in a 2-2 draw with Austria back in September 2021.