Kevin Nolan made over 300 appearances for Bolton Wanderers during a memorable 10-year stint at the club between 1999-2009.

Nolan arrived as a 16-year-old in 1997 and played for the youth team before making his professional debut two years later.

The Englishman spent the vast majority of his career in the North West playing for the Trotters, and played for Bolton for 10 years before departing for Newcastle United in 2009.

Over the course of his Wanderers career he played 340 times and scored and assisted over 50 goals as a midfielder in many different type of roles.

He played at three other clubs during his career, in Newcastle United and West Ham where he also played at the highest level, continuing to show his abilities as a goal-scoring midfielder.

He retired in 2016 playing for Leyton Orient and now is back at West Ham as an assistant to David Moyes.

