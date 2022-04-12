Bristol Rovers currently have their sights set on promotion back to League One.

Bristol Rovers are 6th in the League Two table, two points inside the top seven and five points off the top three with five games left of the season to play.

The Pirates drew 1-1 with Tranmere Rovers last time out and are back in action on Friday against Salford City at home.

Here are three players who may have already played their last game for the club….

Junior Brown

The left-back has slipped down the pecking order over recent times and has only made six league appearances in this campaign.

Brown, 32, is out of contract this summer and most signs point towards him leaving as a free agent.

Brett Pitman

He made the move to the Memorial Ground last summer to add more competition and depth to Joey Barton’s attacking options, having spent last term with fellow fourth tier side Swindon Town.

However, the veteran has struggled to get into the side and was loaned out to National League outfit Eastleigh in February to get some game time.

Cameron Hargreaves

A report by Bristol Live last week suggested that the midfielder will be allowed to move on at the end of this season.

He is currently on loan with King’s Lynn Town until the summer, having previously been shipped away to Hungerford Town and Chippenham Town in the past.

Hargreaves’ deal is also up in a few months time and he may have to weigh up his next move in the game.