Sheffield United host Reading in the Championship on Friday.

Sheffield United currently occupy the final play-off spot in the Championship, and Paul Heckingbottom’s side have five games left to cement their place in the top-six.

The Blades go into Friday’s game against strugglers Reading having lost just one of their last five in the league, and having drawn at home to 2nd place Bournemouth last time out.

Meanwhile, the Royals are fighting for survival near the foot of the Championship table, but they’ve opened up an eight-point gap to the bottom three after a run of one defeat in five.

Sheffield United team news

In a positive bit of injury news for Sheffield United, Chris Basham could make his return to the squad over Easter after sustaining ligament damage.

But Heckingbottom is still without the likes of Jack O’Connell who remains a long-term absentee, whilst Rhian Brewster has come off of crutches and has joined both David McGoldrick and Jayden Bogle in a rehabilitation group.

Neither O’Connell, Brewster, McGoldrick or Bogle are expected to feature again this season though.

Promotion charge…

Sheffield United look to have enough about them to finish inside the top-six this season. But as the Championship has already shown this season, everything can change within a round of fixtures and so the Blades will know that they still have it all to do.

After their home game v Reading, Sheffield United travel to Bristol City, before games against Cardiff City, QPR and Fulham to see out the season.

Their game v Reading this Friday kicks off at 3pm.