Swindon Town ace Harry McKirdy is wanted by Hibernian, reports journalist Alan Nixon (via a report by the Swindon Advertiser).

Swindon Town could face a battle to keep hold of the attacking midfielder this summer.

McKirdy, 25, has been a hit with the Robins this season since joining last summer on a free transfer.

He has made 38 appearances in all competitions and has chipped in with 18 goals and nine assists.

Wanted man at Swindon Town

McKirdy rocked up at the County Ground in July last year after being released by fellow League Two side Port Vale at the end of the last campaign.

He initially only penned a one-year deal with the Wiltshire outfit but has signed a contract extension in January.

That hasn’t stopped Hibernian from reportedly showing an interest in luring him up to Scotland this summer though as they prepare for their first full campaign under former Wigan Athletic and Hull City star Shaun Maloney.

McKirdy rose up through the youth ranks at Aston Villa, having previously been on the books at Stoke City, but never made a senior appearance for the Midlands club.

Instead, he gained experience out on loan at Stevenage, Crewe Alexandra and Newport County in the Football League before permanent stints at Carlisle United and Port Vale.

He has found a home at Swindon Town now and scored against Manchester City in the FA Cup earlier this year.

Hibs are reportedly keen and the Robins may have to bat away interest from the Edinburgh side.