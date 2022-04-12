Hull City boss Shota Arveladze has heaped praise on Allahyar Sayyadmanesh after his first start over the weekend against Middlesbrough.

Hull City have pretty much secured their place in the Championship again for next season after their 1-0 win at the Riverside Stadium thanks to Keane Lewis-Potter’s strike on 74 minutes.

Sayyadmanesh, 20, started from the off for the first time and was substituted for Tyler Smith in the second-half.

Arveladze was impressed with what he saw and has said, as per the club’s official Twitter page (see tweet below):

🗣️ 𝐒𝐀: "I think he (Allahyar Sayyadmanesh) did well (against Middlesbrough). It was his first start and he looked good." — Hull City (@HullCity) April 12, 2022

Hull City’s January recruit

Hull City signed Sayyadmanesh on a loan deal until the end of the season from Fenerbahce and he has since made eight appearances in all competitions, seven of which have come as cameo substitute appearances.

The Iran international is yet to score for the Tigers because he is still getting used to life in England and the league.

He is expected to make a permanent transfer to the MKM Stadium this summer as the club prepares for its first full campaign under the ownership of Acun Ilicali.

Sayyadmanesh started his career in his native country with Esteghlal before Fenerbahce swooped to land him back in 2019. He has since played three times for the Turkish Super Lig giants and has also been loaned out to İstanbulspor and Zorya Luhansk to gain experience over the past couple of seasons.

Hull City fans will be eager to see more of the youngster in the remaining five games of this term, starting with Cardiff City on Friday.