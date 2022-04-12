Birmingham City host Coventry City in the Championship on Friday.

Coventry City return to St Andrew’s on Friday to face Birmingham City in a Championship clash.

Lee Bowyer’s side currently sit in 18th place of the table after a difficult season to date, whilst Mark Robin’s Coventry sit in 10th after a strong showing this term.

The Sky Blues may still have one eye on the play-offs with five games of the season remaining, but they’ll have to make up a six-point gap to Sheffield United in 6th.

Birmingham City injury news

Neil Etheridge is unlikely to feature against Coventry City on Friday after sustaining a nasty head injury during the 2-0 defeat at Nottingham Forest over the weekend.

Elsewhere, Tahith Chong has sustained another hamstring injury but is set to be available for the final few games of the campaign.

George Friend is set to return to training this week, though it remains unlikely that he’ll be involved against Coventry.

Inconsistent Blues…

Birmingham City have endured a really inconsistent season so far. They’ve picked up some decent wins in recent weeks against the likes of West Brom and Bristol City but they’ve also succumbed to some disappointing defeats.

With their Championship status all but secured ahead of the next season, Bowyer will surely be looking towards the summer and getting an idea for which players he wants to stick around.

The final five games of the season could be used to get an idea of where his players are at, though fans will want to see a strong performance against neighbours Coventry City on Friday.

The game kicks off at 3pm.