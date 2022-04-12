Birmingham City have extended the contracts of Josh Andrews and Ryan Stirk, as announced by their official club website.

Birmingham City have triggered one-year options on the pair’s deals meaning they are now tied down until the summer of 2023.

Andrews has spent the season on loan at Rochdale, whilst Stirk has been with Mansfield Town.

The Blues’ website reports that Odin Bailey has also put pen-to-paper on fresh terms.

How are the Birmingham City youngsters getting on?

Andrews was given the green light to move to Spotland last summer and was a hit with Robbie Stockdale’s side during the first-half of the season, scoring six goals in 19 games in all competitions.

However, he has been out injured for the past few months with an ankle injury and has been missed by his loan side.

The attacker has risen up through the academy at Birmingham City and also had a temporary spell away in the last campaign at Harrogate Town.

Stirk has also impressed since making the move to Field Mill in late July. He has enjoyed plenty of game time under Nigel Clough and has played 33 games altogether, scoring twice.

He has provided the Stags with more competition and depth in the middle of the park and currently has his sights set on helping them gain promotion to League One.

Both Andrews and Stirk are due to return to the Blues this summer and they will have a decision to make on whether to send them away again or keep them for their first-team next term.