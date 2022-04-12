Derby County could have to look for a Tom Lawrence replacement this summer amid links with a move away from Pride Park.

Derby County’s captain and talisman has stood out despite the Rams’ struggles this season, with Football League World claiming his performances have caught the attention of Championship and Premier League clubs.

With that in mind, here are three replacements Derby County should consider if Lawrence ends up moving on…

Mallik Wilks – Hull City

Wilks’ contract expires at the end of this season, though Transfermarkt states there is the option for an extra year too.

Even with prospective new owner Chris Kircher bidding to progress in his bid to buy the club, the Rams will have to be shrewd in their business regardless of which division they are in, and Wilks could be a solid option to look at in the event Lawrence moves on.

Morgan Rogers – Manchester City (on loan at Bournemouth)

After starring for Lincoln City last season, Manchester City starlet Rogers has struggled to impress in the Championship this season. Wayne Rooney has shown he can work well with youngsters, so a move for Rogers to rebuild his confidence could be beneficial for all parties.

The 19-year-old can play on either the left or right-hand side and could be a good loan option.

Kwadwo Baah – Watford

Another Premier League talent that could be a shrewd loan signing is Watford’s explosive winger Baah.

He made the move to Vicarage Road from Rochdale last summer but injury has hampered his involvement this season. His talents have already earned international recognition, featuring for England’s U18s before switching his international allegiance to Germany, for whom he has netted twice in three games at U19 level.