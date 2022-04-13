After signing for Birmingham City from Union Berlin in 2018, Kristian Pedersen has established himself as a competent performer at Championship level.

With four seasons under his belt making 152 Championship appearances to date, it seems like his time at the club may well be coming to an end soon.

The 27-year-old sees his contract expire at the end of the campaign with talks of extending his stay looking unlikely so far as per Birmingham Live.

With Pedersen’s departure looking likely, here we take a look at three replacements Birmingham City should consider this summer…

Jack Iredale – Cambridge United

The left-back has established himself as one of League One’s best in his position this season.

Iredale, who’s out of contract in the summer, displays excellent defensive qualities while also being able to contribute in the final third.

The 25-year-old’s numbers are equally impressive averaging 5.24 interceptions along with 2.96 clearances per game (Wyscout).

With lot’s of clubs you’d expect queueing up for Iredale’s signature this summer, could Bowyer tempt the Cambridge United man with Championship football next season?

Callum Elder – Hull City

Australian international Elder was a vital component in Hull City’s title winning side during the 2020/2021 campaign.

Recording nine assists with a single goal, Elder showcased the ability he possesses from left back.

Stepping up to the Championship this season has proved more difficult for the 27-year-old.

With a change of scenery this summer, Elder could reignite his career under Bowyer.

Scott Tanser – St Mirren

Applying his trade in the Scottish Premiership, Tanser has impressed at left back or left wing-back this season.

Contributing with two goals and four assists across 25 outings, Tanser would provide Birmingham City with left-footed balance and an additional crossing threat from deep.

Averaging 5 crosses per 90 with a 44.7% accuracy (as per WhoScored), the former Rochdale man would provide Troy Deeney and Lukas Jutkiewicz with plenty of crossing ammunition.