West Brom host Blackpool in the Championship on Friday.

West Brom remain typically inconsistent under Steve Bruce. The Baggies have beaten both Fulham and Bournemouth in recent weeks but fell to a 3-1 defeat at home to Stoke City last time out.

And Blackpool have endured some mixed form of late themselves too, winning three on the spin before going winless in four, drawing away at Blackburn Rovers last time out.

West Brom sit in 12th place of the table ahead of Friday and Blackpool in 16th.

West Brom injury latest…

West Brom still have a few key injuries to contend with, the most pressing of those being that of Daryl Dike.

The January signing from Orlando City suffered a hamstring injury in just his second game for the club and looks set to spend the rest of this season on the sidelines.

Kean Bryan (ACL) remains sidelined until the summer, with Matt Phillips (foot) still working his way back to fitness and Kenneth Zohore (thigh) also out injured.

Bruce’s final games?

Bruce’s appointment was always going to split opinion among Baggies fans. He’s endured some poor performances so far but wins against the likes of Bournemouth and Fulham give reason to believe that that former Newcastle United boss can succeed at the club.

A top 10 finish looks to be the best possible outcome for West Brom this season. They currently find themselves two points and two places behind Coventry City in 10th, and a win over Blackpool on Friday could set them up for a positive end to the campaign.