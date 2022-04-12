QPR travel to Huddersfield Town in the Championship on Friday.

QPR sit in 11th place of the table after a run of five-straight defeats in the Championship, with their opponents on Friday sat in 3rd after their win over Luton Town last night.

Huddersfield Town have been the league’s surprise package this season and they’ll be gunning to claim all three points against an out of favour QPR side, who now find themselves six points outside the top-six.

QPR injury latest…

Mark Warburton has been dealt a cruel hand in terms of injuries this season, specifically in the goalkeeping department.

As it stands, all of Jordan Archer (shoulder), Joe Walsh (hand), David Marshall (hamstring) and Seny Dieng (quad) are all sidelined.

Keiren Westwood was brought in as an emergency signing but he would miss the last outing v Preston North End owing to illness, and it’s not yet known whether he’ll be fit in time to feature against the Terriers on Friday.

Elsewhere, The R’s will remain without Chris Willock (hamstring) who’s been ruled out for the remainder of the season, in what’s proving to be a huge blow for QPR.

Play-off hopes…

Mathematically, QPR are still in with a chance of reaching the play-offs. But even if they win their remaining five games of the season, it still seems highly unlikely that they’ll claim a play-off place before the end of the season.

Attentions may be quickly turning towards the summer, and the next season. Warburton’s tenure remains a hot topic among QPR supporters but a win over an in-form Huddersfield Town side this Friday would instil some belief back into the fans and players.

The game kicks off at 5:30pm and will be available to watch live on Sky Sports.