Middlesbrough are reportedly among the sides eyeing a move for Accrington Stanley centre-back Ross Sykes this summer.

Middlesbrough and Millwall are both keeping an eye on the Accrington Stanley star, reporter Alan Nixon has said (via Football League World).

However, it could be wise for Boro to consider some alternative options. With that in mind, here are three transfer alternatives Chris Wilder should consider instead of Sykes…

Chris Basham – Sheffield United

Question marks surround the future of Basham at Bramall Lane, with his contract expiring at the end of the season.

The marauding centre-back is well-known to Wilder after their time together with Sheffield United and, although he is now 33, he could prove to be a shrewd signing for Middlesbrough or any side with play-off aspirations next season.

Jack Stephens – Southampton

Stephens is another centre-back who sees their contract run out at the end of the season and given his lack of game time over the course of the 2021/22 campaign, it wouldn’t come as a surprise if the door was opened for him to move on this summer.

The 28-year-old has played 147 times for Southampton since making his way through their youth ranks and is vastly experienced in the Premier League and could be an interesting option for Championship teams ahead of next season.

Jacob Greaves – Hull City

There’s no doubt that Greaves is destined to play at a higher level in the future. The 21-year-old has played every minute of Championship football this season and his ability both on the ball and defensively will surely make the left-footed centre-back a player to watch over the course of his career.

Wilder has previously said he would like to sign a left-sided centre-back this summer too, and Greaves would be a great option.