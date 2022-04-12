Middlesbrough may be on the outside looking in when it comes to the division’s top six, but they still have a chance of making the play-offs come the end of the season.

Middlesbrough currently sit in eighth in the table and are three points off the top six. They do have a game-in-hand on four of the sides above them and winning that could see them jump up to as high as fifth.

They do face two of the top three in their next two games however, with Bournemouth away on Good Friday and Huddersfield Town at home on Easter Monday.

Speaking on the Sky Sports EFL podcast this week, commentator Daniel Mann had his say on Middlesbrough’s chances of achieving a top six finish and subsequently, promotion to the Premier League.

“I certainly wouldn’t rule them out in any situation,” he said.

“Going to Bournemouth, that’s going to be an enormous match on the Good Friday.”

He was then directly asked if they can get into the top six and whether they can achieve promotion through the play-offs.

“I tend to think that they will get there and I think they‘ve got a fantastic chance should they do so.”

After their tough back-to-back games with Bournemouth and Huddersfield Town, Chris Wilder’s side take on Swansea City, then Stoke City, and then Preston North End on the final day.

The reverse fixtures against the Cherries and the Terriers ended in Middlesbrough wins, and they will be needing a win or two again this time around if they are to keep their play-off dreams alive.

Thoughts

Middlesbrough were in a rich vein of form before last week, but two home defeats in a row at the hands of Fulham and Hull City have dented their hopes of finishing in the top six.

The next two games will make or break their season. We think they need at least three points from the next two games to remain in the play-off picture.

If they do get into the top six they boast a decent record against the sides in the play-off places at the moment.

They won 2-1 away at Huddersfield Town earlier in the season, they beat Nottingham Forest home and away, then have a win and a loss against Luton Town, and a draw and a loss against Sheffield United.