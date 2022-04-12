West Brom striker Andy Carroll sees his contract at The Hawthorns expire at the end of this season.

West Brom brought the experienced striker in back in January, signing him from fellow Championship side Reading in a bid to bolster their options at the top of the pitch.

Since then, Carroll has become a popular figure among the Baggies’ supporters and he has said he would be interested in staying beyond the end of this summer. However, an agreement hasn’t been reached yet, and West Brom ought to have some replacements lined up if he does end up departing.

With that in mind, here are three replacements West Brom should consider…

Ross Stewart – Sunderland

Stewart, or ‘Loch Ness Drogba’ as he’s fondly known by Sunderland fans, has been in fine form in League One this season.

The Scot has managed 22 goals and five assists in 41 games for Sunderland, playing a huge part in keeping their promotion hopes a life during difficult spells in the season. His form has shown he’s deserving of a shot in the Championship, but he may not get it with Sunderland, who are still fighting for a play-off spot.

Adam Idah – Norwich City

The 21-year-old has been in and around Dean Smith’s first-team this season before injury struck him down.

Idah is one of the Canaries’ more promising talents but he doesn’t look like the finished article just yet and could benefit from a loan move away from Carrow Road, so he could be an option worth looking at for West Brom if they want a new striker in the summer transfer window.

Michael Frey – Royal Antwerp

Although a more left-field option, Frey’s prolific record in Belgium’s top-tier will surely attract interest this summer.

The 27-year-old Swiss striker has managed 22 goals and four assists in 40 games this season. He netted five in a single game back in August as Royal Antwerp defeated Standard Liege 5-2 and has experience of playing in France and Turkey’s top divisions, potentially making him an interesting option for a top Championship club in the summer.