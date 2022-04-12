Cardiff City are expected to release Leandro Bacuna this summer, as detailed in a report by Wales Online.

Cardiff City haven’t played the midfielder since he was sent off against Bournemouth in late December.

Bacuna, 30, is out of contract at the end of the season and is due to become a free agent in late June.

Wales Online claim he is “nailed on” to leave Steve Morison’s side as a free agent.

Cardiff City spell

Cardiff City swooped to sign the Curacao international back in 2019 whilst they were in the Premier League but he couldn’t prevent the Welsh outfit from slipping back into the Championship during his first season at the club.

He has stuck with them in the second tier since then though and has made a total of 115 appearances to date, chipping in with four goals and three assists.

The midfielder played 15 times during the first-half of this campaign but his game time has significantly dried up now.

Bacuna made the move to England back in 2013 to join Aston Villa from Dutch side FC Groningen and spent five years at Villa Park before leaving for Reading.

He then stayed with the Royals for a couple of seasons before Cardiff City threw him a top flight lifeline.

It is expected to be a summer of transition at the Cardiff City Stadium this summer as they gear up for Morison’s first full term at the helm. There could be both comings and goings, with Bacuna poised to fall into the category of the latter.