Nottingham Forest striker Keinan Davis has drawn high praise from Birmingham City manager Lee Bowyer, with the Blues boss labelling him as “very difficult” after his strong performance at the weekend.

Nottingham Forest recruited Davis on loan from Aston Villa in January, and he has become a firm favourite at the City Ground since.

Across all competitions, the striker has netted five goals and laid on three assists in 18 games. But, although his goal return isn’t exactly remarkable, his ability to bully defenders along with his determination and willingness to work hard have made him a nuisance for Forest’s opposition, also making him a popular figure among supporters.

Davis’ performances have drawn plenty of praise, and Birmingham City boss Bowyer has become the latest to highlight his ability.

As quoted by The Athletic (via Birmingham Live), Bowyer labelled the Aston Villa loanee as “very difficult”, saying:

“It is difficult to stop somebody like Keinan.

“I was here to watch Forest on Wednesday and he did the same thing to Coventry; he caused them problems.

“He is a very, very good player. He is quick, he is powerful and he has a bit of everything. He can play, he can run, he can hold the ball up… he is just a very difficult player to play against.”

Proving a point

Davis has previously struggled to notch up goals and assists on the senior stage, having managed only six goals and seven assists in 86 appearances for Aston Villa’s first-team – a record that, on paper, would surely lead to questions of his abilty.

However, the striker has been able to show exactly what he’s capable of at the City Ground. He has been given starts rather than limited appearances off the bench and he has showcased his ability to cause havoc for defenders.

By no means is Davis the finished article either, with plenty of room for development and improvement still there at the age of 24. There are still question marks surrounding his future at Villa Park too, so Nottingham Forest fans will be hoping some sort of reunion deal can be struck in the summer.