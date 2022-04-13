Reading’s John Swift has been one of the Championship’s top performers this season following his sparkling form.

With 11 goals and 13 assists to his name so far, there’s no surprise that Premier League Leeds United have been linked with his services.

The 26-year-old sees his contract expire at the end of the season and there are no current signs to suggest Swift will renew his deal.

With the midfield maestro’s future still up in the air, here we take a look at three realistic players Reading could target if Swift leaves in the summer…

Ravel Morrison – Derby County

With Wayne Rooney’s side still unable to negotiate contract extensions at present, could Reading swoop in to take Morrison this summer?

Despite showing flashes of brilliance throughout his career, Rooney has managed to get the best out of the Jamaican international this season.

Contributing with five goals and three assists across all competitions, Morrison has shown that he’s more than capable of playing at this level.

Playing behind Reading’s Lucas Joao, I could see the former Manchester United’s goal contributions increasing if he was to make the move.

Callum Wright – Leicester City (on loan at Cheltenham Town)

Wright has impressed in midfield for Michael Duff’s Cheltenham Town side in his first loan spell away from the King Power Stadium.

Featuring often as a midfielder in Duff’s 3-5-2 system, he has contributed with eight goals and seven assists in all competitions.

At just 21, Wright has a lovely knack of anticipating where the ball is going to drop while also running off the back of opposition midfielders to get into goalscoring positions.

The youngster would definitely add goals and assists to the Reading midfield.

Marcus Harness – Portsmouth

The versatile forward, who’s also capable of playing as a number 10 or out wide, is currently enjoying his best goalscoring season in a Pompey shirt reaching 11 goals for his efforts.

In a season of disappointment for Danny Cowley’s side, Harness has often remained one of the bright sparks in a side which has struggled in the final third.

Averaging 1.57 shots per 90 while attempting 5.32 dribbles (Wyscout), he is not afraid of taking risks in the final third to try and create goal scoring moments.