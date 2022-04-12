Hartlepool United have been awarded a six-figure compensation fee after winning its case against Fulham in respect of Luca Murphy’s 2019 transfer.

Hartlepool United brought Murphy through their youth ranks after he joined the club at the age of nine, and although he never played for the club’s first-team, his impressive performances in their youth set-up ultimately saw him attract interest from elsewhere.

Murphy ended up leaving the Pools for Fulham in March 2019 and now, in respect of the transfer, the club have received a compensation fee for the deal.

As announced on the club’s official website, it has been confirmed that the Professional Footballers Compensation Committee have awarded Hartlepool United a six-figure compensation fee, which will come as a welcome boost following such a difficult few financial years and ahead of the summer transfer window.

Where is Murphy now?

After joining Fulham in 2019, Murphy went on to play 21 times for their U18s and 19 times for the U23s. However, he wasn’t able to make the jump up to senior football and was let go by the Cottagers last summer.

Since then, Murphy has remained without a club and is still a free agent, so it remains to be seen when he returns to the game.

As for Hartlepool United…

With the case won, the Pools can now move on from the saga.

Graeme Lee’s side will be playing League Two football again next season and they will be planning for the summer transfer window as they look to build on this campaign.