Luton Town’s Henri Lansbury says teammate Elijah Adebayo “has got everything” and has tipped him to play at a higher level.

Luton Town swooped to sign the striker from Walsall in 2020 and he has since established himself as their focal point in attack.

Adebayo, 24, has scored 16 goals in all competitions this season to fire the Hatters into promotion contention.

He missed a penalty last night as they were beaten 2-0 away at Huddersfield Town.

Nevertheless, Lansbury believes he has what it takes to get to the top and has said, as per a report by The Sun:

“Ade has got everything and been brilliant for us. If he continues working on his finishing, he could score even more goals. He’s a handful. You can see why a lot of clubs are watching him. He bullies almost everyone he comes up against.

“In the Championship that is what you want and he’s good enough to go up to the next level.

“It’s just his all-round game, hold-up play, his finishing. You want him on the back stick where you throw the ball up and as a defender you don’t want him coming over the top of you. He is always in the right areas and will score goals for you.”

What next for the Luton Town man?

His focus right now will be on bouncing back from his spot-kick miss from yesterday and by helping Luton Town gain promotion to the Premier League.

Nathan Jones’ side are still in a very strong position and are currently 5th in the table, eight points off the top two and two points inside the top six.

He was linked with a move to Premier League side Newcastle United in the January transfer window and has more recently been linked with Burnley, Huddersfield Town and West Bromwich Albion.

Prior to his move to Kenilworth Road, Adebayo rose up through the youth ranks at Fulham but left the London side on a permanent deal for Walsall after loan spells away at Swindon Town and Stevenage.

The attacker went on to fire 18 goals in 65 matches for the Saddlers and has since adapted to the step up to the Championship with ease.