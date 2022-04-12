Wolves’ Morgan Gibbs-White has enjoyed a fine season on loan with Sheffield United, but do the Blades stand a chance of re-signing him in the summer?

Gibbs-White, 22, is a product of the Wolves youth academy and someone who looks set to play in the Premier League over the coming years.

The Englishman spent time on loan with Swansea City last season before returning to Wolves, where he racked up 11 top flight appearances and scored once.

And at the start of this season he featured twice in the Premier League before sealing a season-long loan move to Sheffield United.

With the Blades, Gibbs-White has scored nine and assisted seven in 30 league outings. He’s played a huge part in the club’s revival under Paul Heckingbottom, whose side currently sit in 6th.

So will Sheffield United re-sign Gibbs-White this summer?

With Sheffield United vying for promotion to the Premier League, expect their transfer business to take a backseat until the summer.

As for Wolves, reports have already surfaced claiming that they could look to sell Gibbs-White in the summer if manager Bruno Lage has no plans for him in their first-team, with the Midlands club potentially looking to cash in whilst Gibbs-White’s transfer value is high.

A number of teams have been linked with Gibbs-White including the likes of Crystal Palace and Fulham. The player himself has previously refused to comment on his future or on the possibility of joining Sheffield United again in the summer, so predicting his next move is difficult.

Given Wolves’ stance on the player, it seems like Gibbs-White will train with the club in pre-season so that Lage can look over his potential role in the Wolves set up.

If there’s no role for Gibbs-White at Wolves then the club will surely look for a quick sale before the start of next season.

He’s impressed in the second tier this campaign and so Gibbs-White will surely want a Premier League move, meaning Sheffield United may need to secure promotion to ensure they stand a chance of signing Gibbs-White again, either permanently or on loan.

Up next for the Blades is a home game v Reading on Friday.