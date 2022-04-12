Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder has had his say on what it will take for sides to reach the top six come the end of the season.

Middlesbrough are currently in eighth position in the Championship table and are just three points off a place in the top six.

They had been up to as high as fifth in recent weeks but back-to-back 1-0 home defeats at the hands of both Fulham and Hull City has seen them slip down a few places.

Boro have a game in hand on four sides above them and they will need to make this count if they are to have any chance of achieving their goal of a place in the play-offs.

In an interview which appears in an article by Yorkshire Live, Wilder outlined his prediction of what is needed to get into the desired spots.

“I think you’re looking at 74, 75 points and you’d be extremely disappointed if you didn’t get in on that number,” he said.

“Teams have got to go on a good run, that’s the top and bottom of it.”

Middlesbrough currently sit on 62 points with six games left to play.

They are 12 points off Wilder’s predicted figure of 74, meaning they need to win at least three of their last six games to have a chance.

Within those six games they play two of the top three, starting with Bournemouth on Good Friday. They then face Huddersfield Town on Easter Monday, with both games coincidentally televised on Sky Sports, given their importance to the play-off race.

Boro then take on Swansea City away, before back-to-back home games against Cardiff City and Stoke City, before the season-closer away at Preston North End.