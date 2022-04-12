Ipswich Town are playing a trialist today for their U23s, as detailed on their official club website.

Ipswich Town are taking a look at an unnamed player against Bristol City in the Professional Development League this afternoon.

The Tractor Boys are 2nd in the table behind the Robins so it is an important encounter.

Bristol City reporter Gregor MacGregor has published a team sheet on Twitter which suggests the trial player for their opponents is a left-back and is wearing the number three shirt (see tweet below):

Strong team out today for this top of the table clash in the PDL2. #BristolCity #itfc pic.twitter.com/4fR123YxrD — Gregor MacGregor (@GeeMacGee) April 12, 2022

Usual captain Elkan Baggott has been left out of the side for the Tractor Boys which suggests he could be involved in the first-team’s next game against Rotherham United, with Fraser Alexander stepping in for him.

Attacker Tyreece Simpson, who spent the first-half of this season on loan in League Two with Swindon Town, is being given another run out for the development side.

Ipswich Town latest

Kieran McKenna’s side are currently 9th in the League One table and their hopes of reaching the play-offs this season are fading away. They are eight points off the top six with just four games left to play.

The East Anglian outfit have won just once in their last five league outings and were held 1-1 by Shrewsbury Town last time out.

Ipswich Town are back in action this Saturday away at Rotherham United before taking on table toppers Wigan Athletic next Tuesday.

It appears they are keeping one eye on the future now with an anonymous trialist featuring for their U23s side this afternoon.