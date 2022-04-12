Fulham defender Tim Ream is approaching the end of his contract at Craven Cottage.

Fulham brought the American centre-back over from Bolton Wanderers back in the summer of 2015, and he has become a firm favourite since.

Overall, Ream has played 250 times for the Cottagers, but there are doubts over his future. Now 34, Ream’s contract is expiring at the end of the season. So, will Fulham renew his contract?

This season…

There are no two ways about it – the experienced centre-back has been vital for Fulham this season.

Ream has captained Marco Silva’s side for the vast majority of the campaign and has played a part in every single Championship game so far. In fact, he has only failed to complete the full 90 minutes on one occasion, when he came off injured in the early stages of a 2-0 win over Hull City back in August, and even then he was fit to play the next game.

He has led by example from the back, with his determination and desire exemplary.

It seems as though Ream is just getting better with age too. He put in a stunning display against Middlesbrough earlier this month, which was arguably one of his best performances in a Fulham shirt.

Will he stay?

Even at 34, Ream is still a crucial part of Silva’s squad.

It remains to be seen if he would remain a part of the starting XI in the Premier League, but even if he isn’t, there’s no doubt having him around at Craven Cottage would be great for the rest of the squad, and maybe even some new signings too. That being said, many would argue his performances this season have warranted a starting spot in the top-flight anyway.

Fans will be eagerly awaiting an update on Ream’s contract situation, but it would certainly be a clever move to tie him down to another deal.