Sunderland have sold-out their away allocation of over 1,500 tickets for their final game of the season, as announced by their official club website today.

Sunderland’s last match of the campaign is at the Mazuma Stadium against Morecambe.

The Black Cats will be backed by a decent following for the big clash.

Alex Neil’s side are battling to get into the play-offs, whereas the Shrimps are fighting against relegation so it has all the ingredients to be a potentially season defining encounter.

Sunderland eyeing promotion

Sunderland are hoping that this is finally the year they get out of League One and return to the Championship.

They made a bold decision to sack former boss Lee Johnson and bring in Neil earlier this year and are currently inside the top six.

The North East outfit are sat in 6th position right now and are inside the play-offs on goal difference above Wycombe Wanderers. However, they do have a game in hand on the Chairboys.

Sunderland have hit form at the right time recently and are unbeaten in their last eight games in the league. Neil knows what it takes to gain promotion in the Football League having guided Norwich City up to the Premier League back in 2015.

Morecambe may need to beat the Black Cats on the final day to survive and are currently 20th in the table. They are outside the relegation zone on goal difference above Gillingham and have four matches left of the campaign to play under Derek Adams.