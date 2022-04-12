Nottingham Forest have been trusted with Manchester United ace James Garner for the past season-and-a-half, with all parties involved reaping the benefits of the two loan deals.

Nottingham Forest first recruited Garner in January 2021, giving him the chance to prove himself at the City Ground after a difficult spell with Watford in the first half of the 2020/21 campaign.

Garner then returned for a second spell at the start of the season and since then, the Manchester United youngster has come on leaps and bounds – so much so that he is set for a first-team chance at Old Trafford. Not only that, but the Red Devils are now willing to send some of their other top talents to Nottingham Forest in the future (TEAMtalk).

With that in mind, here are three Manchester United starlets Nottingham Forest should look to loan in this summer…

Hannibal Mejbri – midfielder

Able to feature as a central midfielder or attacking midfielder, Mejbri is among the Red Devils’ most promising young talents.

The 19-year-old has already represented the Tunisia national team on 12 occasions and has managed six goals and 16 assists in 16 appearances for Manchester United’s U23s. Mejbri is a supremely talented midfielder and could really benefit from a season of senior football with Nottingham Forest.

Ethan Laird – right-back

Laird was flourishing at Swansea City before being sent to Bournemouth in January, and it seems as though the move really slowed the momentum the promising defender had built up.

He can play as a right-back or a right wing-back and has already shown he can perform in the Championship. He could be a player that really develops under Steve Cooper’s management, and Nottingham Forest could need a new right-sided defender this summer.

Shola Shoretire – winger

Shoretire’s form for Manchester United’s U23s has already seen him make four appearances for the first-team. He has managed 16 goals and 14 assists in 45 games for the young Red Devils, with eight goals and nine assists coming this season.

The former Newcastle United and Manchester City youth player can play on either wing or as an attacking midfielder and could be a really exciting loan option for Nottingham Forest or another Championship club next season.