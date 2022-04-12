Charlton Athletic’s George Dobson says he is “loving” playing for the club.

Charlton Athletic swooped to sign the midfielder last summer from fellow League One side Sunderland.

Dobson, 24, initially had to bide him time for opportunities under former boss Nigel Adkins in his opening couple of months at The Valley.

However, he has been a key player since Johnnie Jackson took the full-time job and has established himself as a key player for the Addicks in the middle of the park.

He has made 40 appearances in all competitions this season and scored his first goal away at Rotherham United last time out.

Dobson has said, as per a report by London News Online:

“When he put me in up at Sunderland the gaffer was like this is your opportunity. I’ve just been trying to play like every opportunity is my last to stay in the team. I’ll continue to do that every time I get picked. I’m loving playing for the club, loving being here. I really want us to push on next season and be at the right end of the table. This club, we shouldn’t be sitting in mid-table.

“I think I’ve just tried to give everything every time I’ve played. I’ve tried to leave everything out on the field. I’ll continue to do that every time I’ve picked.”

Key man at Charlton Athletic

Dobson fell out of favour at his previous club Sunderland and was loaned out to AFC Wimbledon for the second-half of last season to get some game time under his belt.

The Black Cats swooped to sign him in 2019 after he caught the eye playing for Walsall and he went on to play 46 times for the Black Cats during his two years in the Stadium of Light before they gave him the green light to leave on a permanent deal.

He has found a home at Charlton Athletic now and penned a two-year deal when he joined last July.

It hasn’t been a very successful campaign for the Addicks on the pitch this term and they will be hoping for much better in the next campaign.

They are back in action this Friday at home to Morecambe.