Reading U23s played MK Dons’ youngsters on Monday night, and former Tottenham Hotspur talent Michael Craig was among the starting XI.

Reading look as though they are destined for another season of Championship football, although their safety isn’t yet confirmed, and they can thank a whole host of academy players for the roles played in this campaign.

During player shortages, the Royals have been able to call on a number of young talents to fill the gaps, and it now seems the Championship club are casting their eyes over another young talent.

As reported by the Reading Chronicle, 18-year-old midfielder Craig was among the starting XI.

The young Scot has been without a club since February of this year, but it seems as though Reading are now casting their eyes over the midfielder.

More on Craig…

Although he is yet to make his senior debut, Craig has a vast amount of experience at youth level.

The Scotland U19s international played 13 times for Spurs’ U23 side before his released and 26 times for the U18s. Not only that, but he was in and around the first-team earlier in the campaign, being named on the substitutes bench for their UEFA Europa Conference League qualifier against Pacos Ferreira and for a group game against Vitesse Arnhem.

Craig, who can play as a central midfielder or on the right-hand side as a right-back, has also earned international recognition for his talents.

He has played for Scotland’s U16s and U17s as well as for the U19s.