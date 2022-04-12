Ian Goodison is arguably one of the most memorable Tranmere Rovers players to have ever graced Prenton Park.

The Jamaican international spent 10 years with Tranmere Rovers before leaving the club in 2014 and had many iconic moments playing in front of the Rovers fans.

Arrival at Prenton Park…

Tranmere Rovers signed Goodison from Jamaican side Seba United back in 2004 and initial expectations weren’t held too high for the defender.

After being relegated in the 2003/04 season with Rovers, Goodison made his way into the Tranmere Rovers starting XI. He played 43 times as Rovers impressed but narrowly missed out on promotion back to the second tier.

The defender would go on to play 395 games for Rovers in all competitions and would go down in the Whites’ history books.

He left in 2014 and, after initially retiring, joined Jamaican side Harbour View in January 2015 before calling it a day on his playing career at the end of the 2015/16 season.

The goal vs Stockport County…

Going into the 2009/10 season Tranmere Rovers had appointed Liverpool legend John Barnes as their manager, which didn’t turn out how fans had hoped. Barnes only picked up seven points from Rovers’ first 11 league games and was subsequently sacked from the manager position, with Les Parry replacing him.

Rovers continued to struggle in League One, leaving them in need of a win on the last game of the season to keep them in the division.

Tranmere Rovers travelled to bottom of the league Stockport County on the last game of the season, with anything short of a win sending them down. However, it was a memorable goal from Goodison that opened the scoring before Rovers ran riot, winning the game 3-0 and keeping them up by one point.

Goodison’s passion and desire are encapsulated brilliantly in his badge-kissing celebration after lashing home the opener, which you can relive in the video below…