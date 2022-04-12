Portsmouth youngster Harvey Hughes is set to undergo a trial with Premier League side Brighton and Hove Albion, it has emerged.

Portsmouth’s poor form of late has dashed their chances of a late push for the play-off spots, so Danny Cowley and co will have their eyes on next season and their plans for the upcoming summer transfer window.

Decisions regarding players’ futures will come as a part of those plans, with both academy and first-team players set to learn their fates. One youngster who will be moving on is defender Hughes as his two-year scholarship comes to an end.

However, as per The News, Premier League side Brighton and Hove Albion are now keen to cast their eyes over the youngster.

Dave Wright, formerly head of recruitment in Portsmouth’s academy, is now working with the Seagulls, and he has been alerted to Hughes’ availability. As a result, he has been offered a trial, giving him the chance to find a new club on the south coast.

A new challenge

Hughes has one first-team appearance to his name with Portsmouth, also picking up senior experience out on loan with Bognor Regis Town earlier this season.

His impending departure from Fratton Park comes as a blow, but a trial with Brighton and Hove Albion gives him the chance to make a step up the ladder. The AMEX Stadium has been a good proving ground for young talents before too, with Graham Potter ready and willing to give younger players the chance to stake a claim for a first-team spot.

Before that though, Hughes will be determined to show he’s deserving of a deal as he looks towards life after Portsmouth.