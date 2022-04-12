Burton Albion have released Adlene Guedioura, as per a report by BBC Sport.

Burton Albion have cut ties with the experienced midfielder despite only signing him in February.

Guedioura, 36, has become a free agent again after parting company with Sheffield United two months ago.

He made three appearances for the Brewers and chipped in with two goals.

Season so far for Guedioura…

Guedioura signed for Sheffield United in September on a free transfer last year after leaving Qatar-based club Al-Gharafa to reunite with his former manager Slavisa Jokanovic. However, he struggled to get into the Blades’ side during the first-half of this season.

He played just twice for the the Yorkshire outfit in all competitions before Paul Heckingbottom allowed him to head out the exit door in early February.

Burton Albion handed him a route back into the Football League a few weeks after he left Bramall Lane and he penned a deal until the end of the campaign with the Brewers.

However, their assistant boss, Dino Maamria, has shed more light as to why he has departed, as per the club’s official website:

“In terms of Adlene, Algeria are out of the World Cup and it hit him very hard. His family are in Qatar and we both agreed that we would move on from the short-term agreement we had together, for him to go back to his family in Qatar and do what he needs to do.

“He was good for us for the short period he was here, he had quality on the pitch and off it as well, but we have mutually agreed that the best way to move forward is for us to let him go. It was the right decision for both of us.”

The Algeria international is a vastly experienced player and has racked up 357 appearances in his career to date, scoring 30 goals. He has also previously played for the likes of Wolves, Nottingham Forest, Crystal Palace, Watford and Middlesbrough.

He now has a decision to make on his next move and has gone back to Qatar to reunite with his family.

Burton Albion are in action this evening at home to top of the table Wigan Athletic as they begin life again with the former Premier League man.