Oxford United boss Karl Robinson says he would like to have Barnsley’s Herbie Kane back next season if the price was right.

Oxford United have had the midfielder on loan from the Tykes this term.

Kane, 23, joined the League One side in late August and has made 34 appearances in all competitions, chipping in with six assists.

His current focus will be on helping the U’s gain promotion to the Championship before he is due to return to Oakwell this summer.

Robinson has said, as per a report by the Witney Gazette:

“People talk about Sykesy, Elliott, Herbie, Sam Baldock and Bodes, I’d like them all here next year if the price is right.”

Hit at Oxford United

Kane has been a hit with Oxford United in this campaign and has injected some serious quality into their midfield ranks.

He has been on the books of his parent club Barnsley since they signed him from Liverpool in 2020. He has played 28 times for the Yorkshire outfit since his move there but was given the green light to head out the exit door on a temporary basis when Robinson’s side came calling last year.

Prior to his move there, he spent five years at Anfield and played twice for the Reds, as well as having loan spells away at Doncaster Rovers and Hull City to get some senior experience under his belt.

The Tykes have a big decision to make on his future at the club when he returns from the Kassam Stadium. Poya Asbaghi’s men are currently fighting for their lives in the second tier and have just six games left to save themselves.