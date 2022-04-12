Sheffield Wednesday loanee Cameron Dawson has starred with Exeter City this season, and Grecians’ boss Matt Taylor has now spoken of his desire to keep him.

Sheffield Wednesday sent the 26-year-old shot-stopper to Exeter City last summer, sending him out on loan with Bailey Peacock-Farrell and Joe Wildsmith ahead of him in the pecking order back at Hillsborough.

Since then, the Sheffield-born ace has become a firm favourite at St. James’ Park.

Dawson has managed to nail down the starting spot in Taylor’s side, keeping 17 clean sheets and conceding only 42 goals in 44 games across all competitions for Exeter City.

Now, Taylor has spoken of his desire to bring him back next season.

As quoted by Devon Live, the Exeter City boss said they are huge admirers of him both on and off the pitch, though admitted he expects a host of other clubs to be interested in signing him temporarily or permanently in the summer. Here’s what he had to say:

“Cam has been fantastic since day one and he came into the football club.

“But, he is contracted to Sheffield Wednesday who are a fantastic club. They have done well and they have gotten close to getting out of League One, so it is not for us to decide what happens to his future. All we can do is keep concentrating on the remaining games for Exeter City.

“He enjoys the environment, we have shown him much how he is valued, and then we will have conversations about the future, but we won’t be in control of them.

“We are an admirer of his game and personality, but there will be a whole host of clubs who would want to get him on loan or permanently.

“Sheffield Wednesday, if they are still in League One, probably wouldn’t loan him again to a club at that level, so best case would be if they go up and we get promoted, but there are all sorts of factors that play a part.”

Sheffield Wednesday’s goalkeeping situation

Although Dawson didn’t figure in Darren Moore’s plans for this season, it could be a different case this summer.

Peacock-Farrell will be returning to parent club Burnley and current number two Wildsmith is out of contract at the end of the campaign, so there could be a slot for Dawson to stake a claim for a starting spot back at Hillsborough.

His performances with promotion-chasing Exeter City will have done his hopes of breaking into Moore’s starting XI any harm either.

However, as Taylor mentioned, it could end up depending on whether or not Sheffield Wednesday win promotion this season, and they are still firmly in the fight for the play-off spots.