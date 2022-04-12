What would Middlesbrough’s XI look like if they sealed deal for Sean Longstaff?
Middlesbrough are interested in signing Newcastle United midfielder Sean Longstaff on a free transfer, according to a report from TEAMtalk.
Middlesbrough are still pushing for a place in the top six this season and find themselves three points outside of the play-off places with just six games left to play.
They will already have one eye on the summer transfer window and will likely be getting their shortlist compiled.
One such player who Boro look to be pursuing is Sean Longstaff. The Newcastle United midfielder is out of favour at St. James’ Park and is yet to agree a new deal.
His contract expires at the end of the season and he will be able to join another club for free in just a few months time.
Middlesbrough currently have a number of options in central-midfield, and so it won’t be a given that Longstaff would come straight into the side.
Here’s how Middlesbrough’s XI could look like if they sealed a deal for the 24-year-old…
GK – Joe Lumley
RWB – Isaiah Jones
CB – Anfernee Dijksteel
CB – Dael Fry
CB – Paddy McNair
LWB – Marc Bola
CM – Sean Longstaff
CM – Matt Crooks
CM – Marcus Tavernier
ST – Duncan Watmore
ST – Josh Coburn
It is difficult to say who will be leading the line for Boro next season given that three out of five of their current crop of strikers are loanees.
However, sitting behind them, both Matt Crooks and Marcus Tavernier would likely continue in their roles, whilst the ageing Jonny Howson could be the one to drop out in place of Longstaff.
There is also Riley McGree to contend with in the middle of the park too, but the quintet would likely be rotated in the midfield three.