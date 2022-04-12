Middlesbrough are interested in signing Newcastle United midfielder Sean Longstaff on a free transfer, according to a report from TEAMtalk.

Middlesbrough are still pushing for a place in the top six this season and find themselves three points outside of the play-off places with just six games left to play.

They will already have one eye on the summer transfer window and will likely be getting their shortlist compiled.

One such player who Boro look to be pursuing is Sean Longstaff. The Newcastle United midfielder is out of favour at St. James’ Park and is yet to agree a new deal.

His contract expires at the end of the season and he will be able to join another club for free in just a few months time.

Middlesbrough currently have a number of options in central-midfield, and so it won’t be a given that Longstaff would come straight into the side.

Here’s how Middlesbrough’s XI could look like if they sealed a deal for the 24-year-old…

GK – Joe Lumley

RWB – Isaiah Jones

CB – Anfernee Dijksteel

CB – Dael Fry

CB – Paddy McNair

LWB – Marc Bola

CM – Sean Longstaff

CM – Matt Crooks

CM – Marcus Tavernier

ST – Duncan Watmore

ST – Josh Coburn

It is difficult to say who will be leading the line for Boro next season given that three out of five of their current crop of strikers are loanees.

However, sitting behind them, both Matt Crooks and Marcus Tavernier would likely continue in their roles, whilst the ageing Jonny Howson could be the one to drop out in place of Longstaff.

There is also Riley McGree to contend with in the middle of the park too, but the quintet would likely be rotated in the midfield three.