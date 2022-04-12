Blackpool have brought Newcastle United’s out of contract midfielder Mo Sangare in on trial, it has emerged.

Blackpool will be playing Championship football again next season, but Neil Critchley is holding off on planning for the summer transfer window for now. He’s insisted there are still games to focus on, and that plans will begin over the next week or two.

However, it has now emerged that the Tangerines are casting eyes over a potential addition in the form of former Accrington Stanley loan man Sangare.

Lancs Live reporter Sean McGinlay revealed on Twitter that Sangare is on trial with Blackpool.

The Liberian midfielder is out of contract with Newcastle United at the end of this season, and at the age of 23 and without a senior Magpies appearance to his name, it wouldn’t be a surprise if he was let go in the summer.

Sangare played for Blackpool against Liverpool’s U23s on Monday as they fell to a 4-1 defeat.

More on Sangare…

After moving over to England from Liberia, Sangare spent a short time in Accrington Stanley’s youth academy before being snapped up by Newcastle United in 2016.

Although he hasn’t made a senior appearance for the Premier League club, he did feature four times for Accrington Stanley during a loan spell back with the club in the 2020/21 campaign.

Much of his game time has come for the Magpies’ U23s, playing 58 times for them across all competitions. In the process, he has managed two goals and three assists, mainly operating as a central midfielder, but also in a slightly deeper role as a defensive midfielder on occasion.