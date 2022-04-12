Nottingham Forest star Brennan Johnson has picked out Sheffield United wing-back Rhys Norrington-Davies as his toughest opponent of the season to date.

Nottingham Forest winger Johnson hasn’t been kept quiet on many occasions this season, proving to be one of the Championship’s standout players in what is his first full campaign of consistent first-team action at the City Ground.

The Welshman has appeared before, of course, but it’s after a successful loan spell with Lincoln City and under the management of Steve Cooper he has truly flourished and shown why he is so highly regarded by those on the red side of Nottinghamshire.

However, one team who hasn’t felt the wrath of Johnson is Sheffield United, limiting him to no goal involvements in both games, with both ending 1-1.

Now, Johnson has picked out the Blades’ left-sided ace Norrington-Davies as his toughest opponent of the season so far. Speaking on the Sky Sports EFL Podcast (quotes via Yorkshire Live), here’s what he had to say:

“I’d probably say Rhys Norrington-Davies at Sheffield United.

“I know him from Wales as well, he’s a really good player, really tough defender, I played against him recently and he’s really tough to get past.”

Vying for a starting spot

Norrington-Davies’ involvement has been interrupted by injury at times this season, sitting out from October to December. However, he has been Paul Heckingbottom’s go-to man on the left-hand side for many of the games since.

Overall, the former Stoke City and Luton Town loan man has played 24 times this campaign, though he has remained an unused substitute for the last two games against QPR and Bournemouth.

Enda Stevens has taken the starting spot on the left-hand side in those ties, while Ben Osborn is also an option, so Norrington-Davies has plenty of competition for a place. Johnson’s words come as high praise though given how he has terrorised defenders for much of this campaign.