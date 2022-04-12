Bradford City boss Mark Hughes says he hopes to have Levi Sutton back training by Thursday.

Bradford City have been without the midfielder over recent weeks.

Sutton, 25, has had an impressive past couple of seasons at Valley Parade since joining the club in 2020.

Friday’s clash against Tranmere Rovers may come too soon for his return but he could have a chance to play Colchester United next Monday, with Telegraph and Argus reporter Simon Parker tweeting (see tweet below):

Levi Sutton injury has settled down "really quickly" according to Mark Hughes – hopes to be back training with main group by Thursday. Good Friday game probably a bit soon but Sutton could be in contention for Colchester … #bcafc — Simon Parker (@ParkerTandA) April 11, 2022

Important player for Bradford City

Bradford City swooped to sign Sutton on a free transfer and he has since made 74 appearances in all competitions, chipping in with four goals and four assists.

He has been missed over the past few games and getting him back over the Easter weekend will be a big boost.

Prior to his move to the Bantams, he spent his whole career to date on the books at local side Scunthorpe United and played 68 times for the Iron, as well as having loan spells away in non-league at North Ferriby United and Harrogate Town to gain experience.

It is all about the next campaign for Bradford City now and they have nothing to play for in their remaining games.

They will be keeping one eye on the summer as they gear up for Hughes’ first full season at the helm.

The Yorkshire outfit picked up a useful 0-0 draw away at automatic promotion hopefuls Northampton Town last time out and have a tricky game against Tranmere Rovers up next.