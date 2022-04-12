Carlisle United played Stockport County in a behind-closed-doors friendly yesterday, as per their official club website.

Carlisle United played a blend of first-teamers and youth players ahead of their busy Easter weekend schedule.

Stockport County ended up winning 2-0 after goals from Jordan Keane and Alex Newby.

Paul Simpson’s side are back in competitive action on Friday against Walsall away, followed by a home clash against Mansfield Town on Monday.

Who played for Carlisle United yesterday?

Carlisle United played Magnus Norman in goal to give him some minutes as he has been used as their number two over recent times behind Mark Howard.

The Cumbrians also gave run outs to senior players like Jack Armer, Joe Riley, Josh Dixon, Tyrese Omotoye and Lewis Alessandra.

Stockport County, on the other hand, played a few of their Football League loan players such as Hull City’s Andy Cannon, Fulham’s Luca Ashby-Hammond, Hartlepool United’s Zaine Francis-Angol and Morecambe’s Courtney Duffus as they look to keep their freshness ahead of some big games ahead.

Simpson made an emotional return to Brunton Park in February with Carlisle United in some serious trouble at the bottom end of League Two.

However, he has since steered them away from dangers with some impressive wins and they are now 19th in the table, 10 points above the relegation zone with just five games left.

It is yet to be known whether their boss will be sticking around for the next campaign and he admitted last week that he has been attracting some interest from elsewhere.