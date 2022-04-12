QPR goalkeeper Seny Dieng has found himself in and out of transfer headlines for the past year now, but will he leave the R’s this summer?

Dieng, 27, is currently sidelined with a quad injury. The Senegalese international broke into Mark Warburton’s starting XI last season, featuring 42 times in the Championship before racking up 27 league outings this time round.

Last season, he immediately impressed and quickly became a fan favourite at QPR. His commanding performances asserted him as one of the best goalkeepers in the Football League and sure enough, transfer rumours started to crop up.

Reports in national media at the start of last year linked Dieng alongside Arsenal, Crystal Palace and Leeds United. This season, Dieng has been linked alongside Sheffield United and more recently, West Ham.

So will Seny Dieng leave QPR this summer?

Upon the links to Sheffield United emerging, Warburton was quick to play down the rumours, and quick to brand the reported £6million price tag as ‘ludicrous’.

Although the QPR boss did acknowledge that ‘every player has their price’, but that QPR would only sell at the right price.

Soon after, reports from The Star claimed that Sheffield United would move for Dieng this summer if they failed to land Robin Olsen on a permanent deal from Roma – the Swedish international has since left the Blades to join Aston Villa on loan, so the Yorkshire club may well look at Dieng this summer.

Meanwhile, ExWHUemployee revealed last month that West Ham will be signing a goalkeeper this summer and that they’ve been impressed by Dieng, though nothing has since been reported on West Ham’s interest in Dieng.

One can’t help but feel that there’s a glum mood amongst the QPR camp right now. It could lead to a few player departures in the summer and another summer rebuild for the West Londoners, though Dieng might be one who stays.

His injury status plays into QPR’s favour – in terms of the transfer interest in him, that is. Should he not feature again this season then it might lead to the likes of Sheffield United or West Ham moving on in their search for a new no.1, keeping Dieng at QPR for a little longer.

Anything can happen though, and QPR should have a plan in place in case Dieng does depart this summer.