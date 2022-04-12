Barnsley defender Mads Andersen says the relegation battle between his side and Reading isn’t over yet.

Barnsley’s survival hopes were dealt a big blow after their 4-1 loss away to Millwall last time out.

They are 22nd in the Championship table and are eight points from safety with six games left to play of the season.

Reading are their only catchable team now after 20th place Hull City all but secured their place in the second tier for next term with an impressive 1-0 away win at Middlesbrough over the weekend.

The Tykes have a game in hand over the Royals which they need to win if they are to stand any chance of avoiding relegation to League One.

Andersen believes the fight isn’t done yet and has said, as per a report by the Barnsley Chronicle:

“It’s not over. Reading lost. We still believe. We have to win every game. As long as the chance is there, we have to believe. If you don’t want to, stay home.”

Barnsley situation

Barnsley signed Andersen from AC Horsens and he has been ever-present for the Yorkshire club since making the move to England back in 2020.

He helped the Tykes avoid relegation against the odds under Gerhard Struber in his first year so knows what it takes to stay up.

The former Denmark youth international then played a key role in them getting in the play-offs in the last campaign under Valerien Ismael.

Barnsley are back in action this Friday away to Swansea City, who have started to hit a bit of form.

Pola Asbaghi’s men then have a huge clash against 23rd position Peterborough United at Oakwell next Monday.

Reading have promotion chasing Sheffield United away followed by a home fixture against Swansea City.