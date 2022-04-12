Nottingham Forest have played host to a number of loan players this season, and all of whom have prevailed.

The likes of Max Lowe, Djed Spence, James Garner, Philip Zinckernagel and Keinan Davis have all impressed on loan at Nottingham Forest this season.

Spence and Garner look set to move onto bigger things in the summer, though the futures of Lowe, Davis and Zinckernagel remain up in the air – coincidentally, all three have hinted at staying at the City Ground beyond this season.

Zinckernagel is on loan from Watford and his summer ahead is a bit more difficult to predict, with his parent club looking set to return to the Championship ahead of next season.

Will Nottingham Forest pursue a permanent deal for Zinckernagel this summer?

With Watford battling relegation and Forest fighting for promotion, both sides’ summer transfer plans will undoubtedly take a backseat.

Zinckernagel was an impressive and exciting sign for the Hornets when he joined midway through the last season. He’d previously impressed with Bodo/Glimt in Norway where he scored 19 and assisted 20 in just 28 league appearances last year.

Making the switch to the Championship was always going to be difficult and in his early Watford days, the Dane struggled. He ended the season with five assists and one goal in 20 league outings but with Forest this season, he’s scored five and assisted six in 35 Championship appearances.

At the start of this month, Zinckernagel left the door open to a potential permanent move to Forest but stated that a decision won’t be made until the end of this season.

Forest’s transfer approach is much different now with Dane Murphy as CEO. The club are looking more towards proven players rather than gambling on obscure players from abroad, and so Zinckernagel would definitely fit the bill after impressing under Cooper this season.

But the Danish attacker has only proven himself in one season of Championship football. It remains to be seen whether or not he could cut it in the Premier League and so it also remains to be seen whether Forest would sign him permanently – it would look more likely that Forest would sign him permanently if they miss out on promotion.

And with Watford looking set for the Championship next season, they’ll no doubt have plans for Zinckernagel in their own side given his impressive season so far.

It’s a difficult one to call, but Zinckernagel has certainly given both Watford and Forest something to think about.