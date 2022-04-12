QPR full-back Niko Hamalainen is expected to complete his loan move to Botafogo in the ‘next 24 hours’, reports West London Sport.

Hamalainen, 25, has been with QPR since 2014. The American-born Finnish international joined from FC Dallas and has since racked up 25 league appearances for the R’s.

The left-back featured 22 times in the Championship last season but has since fallen out of favour under Mark Warburton, with Hamalainen spending time on loan with LA Galaxy during the first half of this season.

Now though, Hamalainen is set to join Brazilian side Botafogo on loan, with the move expected to be announced within the next 24 hours.