Crewe Alexandra took a look at a couple of trialists yesterday, as per their official club Twitter account.

Crewe Alexandra named a couple of unnamed trial players in their U23s squad.

The Railwaymen took on Sheffield United and ended up losing 3-0 to the Blades.

They also gave run outs to the likes of Oliver Finney, Tyreece Onyeka and Connor O’Riordan (see tweet below).

🔴 𝐔𝟐𝟑 𝐓𝐄𝐀𝐌 𝐍𝐄𝐖𝐒 🔴 Here's how the young Reds line-up this afternoon 👊#CreweAlex pic.twitter.com/nhumzC4lES — Crewe Alexandra (@crewealexfc) April 11, 2022

Clean slate at Crewe Alexandra

Crewe Alexandra have been relegated to League Two and have also sacked their manager David Artell over the past 24 hours after their poor run of form.

It has been a disastrous past season for the Cheshire outfit and they have dropped down a division with four games still left to play having picked up just 25 points so far.

Alex Morris and Lee Bell have been appointed first-team manager and assistant manager respectively on an interim basis and the club have a big decision on the direction they want to take now.

They need to bring in some players this summer to give them the best chance of bouncing back to League One at the first time of asking and the fact they are keeping tabs on a couple of trialists suggests they are keeping one eye on potential recruitment plans.

Crewe Alexandra will just want this campaign to end now but they still have a few games to get through first though and are back in action this Friday at home to AFC Wimbledon, before travelling to South Yorkshire next Tuesday to face Sheffield Wednesday.