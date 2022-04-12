Wigan Athletic’s Max Power says “nothing is done” in terms of their push for automatic promotion as they prepare for another tough game tonight.

Wigan Athletic are back in action this evening away at Burton Albion.

The Latics are on a roll at the moment and sit at the top of the League One table.

They beat Lincoln City 3-1 last time out with goals from Callum Lang (x2) and Will Keane.

Speaking ahead of their clash against Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink’s side, Power has said, as per a report by Wigan Today: