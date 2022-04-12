Wigan Athletic’s Max Power sends defiant message ahead of Burton Albion clash
Wigan Athletic’s Max Power says “nothing is done” in terms of their push for automatic promotion as they prepare for another tough game tonight.
Wigan Athletic are back in action this evening away at Burton Albion.
The Latics are on a roll at the moment and sit at the top of the League One table.
They beat Lincoln City 3-1 last time out with goals from Callum Lang (x2) and Will Keane.
Speaking ahead of their clash against Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink’s side, Power has said, as per a report by Wigan Today:
“We can’t look further ahead than Burton, and all our attention and focus has to be on that game.
“Like every game we’ve gone into this season, we’ll try and win. We know what it takes to win games and what we need to hit in terms of levels to do that. But nothing is done and secure at this moment in time.”
Wigan Athletic eyeing return to the Championship
It is easy to forget that Wigan Athletic were in a relegation battle in the last campaign. They have been outstanding this season under Leam Richardson and need to carry on their run of form.
The North West club have MK Dons and Rotherham United breathing down their neck at the moment but are unbeaten in their last eight outings.
They sit three points clear at the summit with six games left to play, with the Millers also playing this evening away at Portsmouth.
Power made his return to the DW Stadium last summer on a free transfer after parting company with fellow third tier outfit Sunderland.
He has been promoted with the ‘Tics twice before from this level and is on the verge of making it three. The former Tranmere Rovers man has been ever-present this term and has made 48 appearances in all competitions, chipping in with five goals and 14 assists.