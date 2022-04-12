Rotherham United pair Richard Wood and Ben Wiles are fit for this evening, reports Paul Davis.

Rotherham United are back in action away at Portsmouth as they look to get back to winning ways in the league.

The Millers were beaten 1-0 at home to Charlton Athletic last time out in a dent to their automatic promotion hopes.

They will have Wood and Wiles available for their trip to Fratton Park this evening which is a big boost, with Rotherham Advertiser reporter Davis tweeting (see below):

Ben Wiles and Richard Wood are fit after a dead leg and sickness respectively and are available for tomorrow's #rufc clash at Portsmouth. — Paul Davis (@paulm_davis) April 11, 2022

Rotherham United boost

Wiles picked up a dead leg against the Addicks but has shaken it off to make him fit to play against Pompey. The midfielder has been ever-present for his local side again this season and scored a beauty against Sutton United in the Papa John’s Trophy final.

His focus will now switch on helping Paul Warne’s side gain promotion back to the Championship and they need to start picking up some more wins with both Wigan Athletic and MK Dons on fire at the moment.

Wood has also enjoyed plenty of game time once again with the Millers and his experience of getting promoted from League One will come in handy as they gear up for some big upcoming matches.

He has been suffering with illness but is thankfully feeling better now.

Rotherham United have won just once in their last six league games and have slipped out of the top two. Their rivals Wigan Athletic are also in action tonight away at Burton Albion.