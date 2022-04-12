Peterborough United’s director of football Barry Fry has confirmed Posh’s interest in Hull City’s Mallik Wilks.

Wilks, 23, was linked with a move to Peterborough United earlier in the month.

Former Hull City boss Grant McCann is now the man in charge at Posh, but his side looks set for an immediate return to League One with five games of the season remaining.

The Tigers meanwhile sit in 20th place of the table and look set for another season in the second tier.

Wilks though hasn’t been favoured by new manager Shota Arveladze, who’s handed the Englishman just seven minutes of football since arriving – coincidentally coming against Peterborough United in February.

Now, Fry has confirmed his side’s interest in Wilks ahead of the summer transfer window, telling Peterborough Telegraph:

“Wilks is a player Grant has mentioned, but that’s as far as it’s gone as yet. Obviously Grant knows the player well, but whether or not he would want to drop into League One is another matter as is whether or not we could afford his wages.